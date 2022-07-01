American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 93,046 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of American Express by 304.2% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Express by 268.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 622 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 14.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 47,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.96. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

