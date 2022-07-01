American Equity Investment Life’s (AEL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of AEL opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 551,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

