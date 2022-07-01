American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99. 20 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.68.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Rating) by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American Customer Satisfaction ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
