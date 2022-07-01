American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 12.39% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLV. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,378 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

NYSEARCA FLV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $63.49.

