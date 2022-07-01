Amedisys’ (AMED) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $200.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.44.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $276.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 48,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Amedisys by 142.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

