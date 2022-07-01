Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $64.49

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.49 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 924 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Ambarella by 116.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 63.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ambarella by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Ambarella by 551.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Ambarella by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

