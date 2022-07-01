Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 157,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,136,153 shares.The stock last traded at $1.33 and had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

