Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,697 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. 86,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906,869. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.