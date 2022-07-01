Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.