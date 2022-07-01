AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.08 and traded as low as C$26.88. AltaGas shares last traded at C$27.22, with a volume of 1,019,290 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9392595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 114.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$771,826.52. Also, Director Aaron Bishop sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.28, for a total transaction of C$317,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764 shares in the company, valued at C$23,134.53. Insiders have sold a total of 190,562 shares of company stock worth $5,779,949 over the last three months.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

