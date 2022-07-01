Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $150.51

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.51 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.51). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.58), with a volume of 14,210 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £94.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 65.17 and a current ratio of 95.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

