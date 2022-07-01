Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Down 5.6%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 2,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 684,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $88,192.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,023.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

