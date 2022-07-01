Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Almaden Minerals (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.