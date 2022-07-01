AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 95.2% in June

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AFB opened at $11.57 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter.
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
