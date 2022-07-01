AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Short Interest Up 95.2% in June

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AFB opened at $11.57 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Garry L. Moody sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $55,766.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $9,705,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,405.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 428,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 399,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 825,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 749,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

