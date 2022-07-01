Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.08

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.08 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 24,305 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.96.
Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:ALK)
