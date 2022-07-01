Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $122.08

Shares of Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 122.08 ($1.50) and traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.12). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 24,305 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.96.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:ALK)

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc intends to acquire, merge, and manage companies or businesses. It focuses on acquiring an asset or business in the mining and technology metals sectors. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

