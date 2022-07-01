Alien Worlds Hits Market Capitalization of $66.76 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $66.76 million and $16.47 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00178746 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.82 or 0.01562827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00096748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

