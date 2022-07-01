Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTC:ALBHF) Trading Down 2.5%

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited (OTC:ALBHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 92,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Company Profile (OTC:ALBHF)

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the pharmaceutical direct sales, pharmaceutical e-commerce platform, medical and healthcare services, and digital infrastructure businesses in the People's Republic of China. It offers range of prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, medical devices, contact lenses, and various other health-related products through its online stores on Tmall.com and offline pharmacy outlets to business-to-customer and business-to-business customers; and pharmaceutical products, medical devices and healthcare products, health food, sexual health and family planning products, contact lenses, and medical and healthcare services through its e-commerce platform.

