Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.04. 161,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,315,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $314.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $228.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

