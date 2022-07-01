Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $158.98 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001569 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $158.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00083568 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00262484 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00047610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009104 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,296,384,665 coins and its circulating supply is 6,902,545,718 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

