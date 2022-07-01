Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.39. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,814,276 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXU shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 207.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.