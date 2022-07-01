Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
Alexander Mining Company Profile (LON:AXM)
