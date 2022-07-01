Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $56.74 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $56.74 million and $21.93 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00274875 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00078319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

