AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). 2,243,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,230,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).
The company has a market capitalization of £59.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)
