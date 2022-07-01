AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 1%

Shares of AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.06). 2,243,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,230,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £59.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

