Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,535 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Aflac stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.53. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.