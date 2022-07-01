Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $366.06 on Friday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $172.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

