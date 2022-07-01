Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

