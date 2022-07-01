Acuity Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $11.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.42. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.67.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

