ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,067. The company has a quick ratio of 174.33, a current ratio of 174.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.