Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $277.65 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

