Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 730,291 shares.The stock last traded at $15.82 and had previously closed at $15.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 189.48%.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,390.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

