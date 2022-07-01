Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 50730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 27.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 548,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 823,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.