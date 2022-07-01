ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stake Raised by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

NYSE ABB opened at $26.73 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

