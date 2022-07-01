AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,198.53

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,198.53 ($14.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,139 ($13.97). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.17), with a volume of 9,622 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £262.46 million and a P/E ratio of 62.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,195.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,339.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

