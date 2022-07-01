A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.80

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$35.80 and last traded at C$36.16, with a volume of 17641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$537.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

