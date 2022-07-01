8PAY Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $462,296.74 and approximately $90,638.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00185907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00591920 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00082771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015861 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

