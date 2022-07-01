8,707 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $58,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,756 shares of company stock worth $914,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $283.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COUP. Mizuho cut their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.