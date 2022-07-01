8,675 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. 224,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,083,696. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.