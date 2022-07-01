75 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.63.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $194.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

