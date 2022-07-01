74,832 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 6,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

