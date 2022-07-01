74,569 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after buying an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 414,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. 26,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,648. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

