650 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

