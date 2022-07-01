3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $127.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,625. 3M has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.
In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
