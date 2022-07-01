3,067 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

HON stock opened at $173.81 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.18 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average of $192.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

