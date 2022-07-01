2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Down 0.6%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.97. 876 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.15.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
