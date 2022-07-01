2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE) Shares Down 0.6%

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.95 and last traded at $27.97. 876 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.33.

Get 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF (BATS:LYFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.