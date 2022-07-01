29,881 Shares in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Purchased by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRESY stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.25 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

