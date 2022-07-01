20,764 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

