1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 0.8%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 6,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

