1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 13,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,599,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
