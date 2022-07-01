1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 13,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,599,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.84.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,819,000 after buying an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after acquiring an additional 324,722 shares during the period. Addition Three General Partner L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Addition Three General Partner L.P. now owns 9,107,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,321,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.