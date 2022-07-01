14,507 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 3.9% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.38. 1,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,015. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

