11,360 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Bought by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

